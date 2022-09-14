Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car thief suspect who has active warrants

Channing Shockley Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will help them find a man who could be responsible for several car thefts in recent weeks.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that Channing Shockley’s crime spree includes several auto thefts and a carjacking. The sheriff’s office says Shockley sped away from police in stolen vehicles on several occasions.

Shockley has active warrants for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Vehicle Hijacking causing Serious Physical Injury.

You can call The Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230 if you know where deputies can find Shockley.

