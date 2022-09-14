Judge removes Independent candidate for Missouri House 132nd District following lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Changes are coming to your ballot for November’s election.

A judge removed Independent Larry Flenoid II from Missouri’s 132nd House District, which covers part of Springfield. A Greene county judge ruled that 89 of the signatures Flenoid’s campaign submitted were not valid even after the secretary of state certified him to be on the ballot.

Democrat Crystal Quade filed a lawsuit against Flenoid in late August, claiming he did not get enough valid signatures to qualify for a spot on the ballot.

Flenoid now hopes to win as a “write-in” candidate.

“I got knocked all those doors, stopped at those gas stations, those grocery stores in my community, and gathered every last one of those signatures,” said Larry Flenoid II, 132nd House candidate. “I was hurt because I felt like I had failed my community because we had been fighting so hard.”

“We received notice from Judge yesterday that Mr. Larry Flenoid’s name was going to be removed from the ballot,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk. “It’s not uncommon to have changes that we receive as an office. So, of course, we go into the computer we make that change.”

Quade wouldn’t do an interview but said in a statement, “It remains concerning how this issue was overlooked, and a candidate was able to have their petition verified by the Secretary of State while not having received the number of verified signatures required by law.”

Even though absentee ballots come out soon, Greene County’s clerk says you will probably not see Flenoid’s name.

