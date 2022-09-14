Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

(None)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County.

Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield. Investigators traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.

Golubski died at the scene of the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

North Arkansas College opens first dormitory.
North Arkansas College in Harrison opens first dormitory
North Arkansas College opens first dormitory
Weekend events
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game...
Amazon Prime ready to kick off ‘Thursday Night Football’