Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County.
Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash.
Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield. Investigators traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
Golubski died at the scene of the crash.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.