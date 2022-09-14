Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County.

Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield. Investigators traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.

Golubski died at the scene of the crash.

