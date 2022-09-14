Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks

Professionals keeping up with calls from & tips for homeowners
By Nick Kelly
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet.

Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.

“With mosquitoes, they can lay eggs in ditches,” says Jordan Hicks, sales coordinator for Bug Zero. “When those ditches fill up, the water activates those egg sacks, and they can emerge that way.”

With pest control companies offering mosquito services, the technicians know what pesticide to use, how to use it, and the best places for the pesticide to go.

“We do a mist application with a residual pesticide to large trees where the mosquitoes roost and where they hang out,” says Hicks. “Everything we apply is applied by the label and is safe for people and their pets.” The pesticide is also applied to any shaded areas and roof edges, other spots for mosquitoes to congregate.

While companies like Bug Zero and others in the Ozarks offer mosquito control services to residential and commercial customers, Hicks says there is one big step that homeowners and commercial property owners can do - remove stagnant water. “Removing the water source is going to be your first line of defense,” Hicks states. “Any standing water - it could be pools, birdbaths, anything that holds water for more than just a couple of days - is a potential breeding site.” The company recommends emptying any standing water in these areas or containers at least once a week.

Other great tips for preventing mosquitoes include protecting screen windows, doors, and other openings by covering them with mesh. As for preventing them from getting around you, avoid going outside during dusk and dawn. That’s when mosquitoes are the most active. In terms of insect sprays or repellents, the previous reporting states products containing 25% to 30% DEET, 20% picaridin, or 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus work best at preventing mosquito bites. As always, follow the instructions closely when applying the repellent to yourself or your children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

