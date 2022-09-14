North Arkansas College in Harrison opens first dormitory

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College in Harrison is providing relief for a tight housing market.

The school dedicated Pioneer Villas residence hall on its south campus. Since its opening in 1974, NAC has strictly been a commuter college.

Starting this fall semester, it offered residence in the 64-bed dorm along Pioneer Drive. NAC officials broke ground on the $3.9 million facility last May. The two-story dorm contains 48 single and 16 double bedrooms, a shared space, and a manager’s apartment.

“What’s also neat is we have three international students that are living here,” said president Dr. Rick Massengale. “If you’re living in France or England, it’s hard to come over here and shop for an apartment. So, they were able to move right in and move home. It gives them a chance, if you would, to have a community.”

Jacques Njeanwobe, a French-born basketball player, is entering his second year of junior college and first with the Pioneers.

“I feel like the dorms (are) a blessing, to be honest, because you’re around everything, you’re within walking distance of everything,” said Njeanwobe. “For kids like me that don’t have a car, it’s way easier to get to the gym or just go to school if you want to get studying done in the morning. It’s just easier to do all that.”

Officials with the Harrison Economic Development Commission (EDC) report available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. They admit a strain on rental property in the city, taking up most of the year by NAC students.

“We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”

NAC leaders already have plans for a phase two project, consisting of a second dorm building similar to the first. NAC says it will not move forward with the project until it can ensure further development will not affect student pricing.

