Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another NFL season is underway, and Patrick Mahomes is already racking up the awards.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday afternoon in a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes went 30-39, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

He finished the game with a passer rating of 144.2.

On a short week, the Chiefs will host division foe Los Angeles Chargers in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

