Pulaski County, Mo. deputies investigating deaths of woman, man

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigates a man’s and woman’s deaths.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of State Highway 17 on Wednesday morning. Deputies found a man and woman dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Investigators have not determined how the two died. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says he believes this to be an isolated event. He believes there is no immediate threat to the public. Deputies have not identified the victims.

