Springfield gas prices dropping; experts say will likely increase in fall and winter

AAA did a survey and found Missouri was number 9 on the list for the least expensive gas prices.
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices have fallen for more than 90 straight days.

AAA reeports the price at the pump dropped seven cents in just the past week. A survey in Missouri ranked the state No. 9 on the list of the least expensive gas prices in the United States.

“Crude oil prices have settled below $90 per barrel, at least for the time being,” Nick Chabarria, a AAA spokesperson, says.

The average for the state is $3.32. Springfield drivers will pay a little lower than that state average.

“The oil and gas market is still very volatile,” Chabarria says. “There’s still a lot of factors at play, and we do expect prices to fluctuate as we head into colder weather.”

