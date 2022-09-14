US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says

CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.

According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.

Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.

The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, acquits him of fixing 2008 child pornography trial
17 cats were rescued from the camp
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Cat rescue saves more than a dozen cats from a cleared out homeless camp
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children's softball league
Cox Medical Center Branson launches “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
Cox Medical Center Branson launches “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
North Arkansas College opens first dormitory.
North Arkansas College in Harrison opens first dormitory