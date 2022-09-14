On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam

Wheel of Fortune Scam and delivery scam
Wheel of Fortune Scam and delivery scam
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity.

If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail.

Pleased to officially announce you as the first-place winner in the $100 million Wheel of Fortune All Giveaway. This drawing is sponsored by Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and the Powerball state lottery. As the first-place winner, you will be awarded with a total cash prize of $18,500,000 a brand new 2022 Mercedes-Benz plus $5,000 every week for life. Congratulations! The Wheel of Fortune has made all the necessary arrangements in order for you to receive your prize. Your funds are being processed and permitted as we speak. You may contact your agent Larry Jones.

Ashley Reynolds called Larry Jones. She was told she won millions but must buy a $400 gift card. Don’t take the bait. Plus, she didn’t enter.

Here’s a text scam alert. It reads your ‘package is on hold due to incomplete address.’ There’s a link that takes you to a webpage with a bogus tracking number. This is a phishing scam. Crooks are trying to collect your information. USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without you requesting that. And it will NOT contain a link.

You can report scams to the Attorney General, Better Business Bureau, and On Your Side.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity finishes home for Springfield woman suffering from breast cancer
Springfield gas prices dropping; experts say will likely increase in fall and winter
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts