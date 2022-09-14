On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity.

If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail.

Pleased to officially announce you as the first-place winner in the $100 million Wheel of Fortune All Giveaway. This drawing is sponsored by Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and the Powerball state lottery. As the first-place winner, you will be awarded with a total cash prize of $18,500,000 a brand new 2022 Mercedes-Benz plus $5,000 every week for life. Congratulations! The Wheel of Fortune has made all the necessary arrangements in order for you to receive your prize. Your funds are being processed and permitted as we speak. You may contact your agent Larry Jones.

Ashley Reynolds called Larry Jones. She was told she won millions but must buy a $400 gift card. Don’t take the bait. Plus, she didn’t enter.

Here’s a text scam alert. It reads your ‘package is on hold due to incomplete address.’ There’s a link that takes you to a webpage with a bogus tracking number. This is a phishing scam. Crooks are trying to collect your information. USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without you requesting that. And it will NOT contain a link.

You can report scams to the Attorney General, Better Business Bureau, and On Your Side.

