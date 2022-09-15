After pandemic slowdown, Habitat for Humanity is full speed ahead on making dreams come true

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Habitat for Humanity welcomed a new owner to its north Springfield subdivision on Wednesday. After building or restoring over 800 homes since coming to the Ozarks in 1988, it’s the first home that the non-profit organization has dedicated during its current fiscal year (that starts in July) since the pandemic caused them to stop using the volunteers who help finish the housing for low-income residents.

“Coming off COVID we shut down volunteering and now we’re fired back up,” said Chris Tuckness, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity. “It’s just people wanting to give back to the community and what better way than to help someone get into a home. Many of our homeowners have had a pretty tough life.”

That includes Wednesday’s new owner who was presented her keys at the dedication. Debra Shepeard is a semi-retired mom and grandmother who’s been battling a number of health and financial problems.

“I’ve been in a small one-bedroom apartment and the rent has gone up four times since I’ve been there,” Shepeard said. “If I had stayed there I would have never made it. I was already on disability from an accident I had several years ago with my neck and back all out of shape. Then I had COVID and was a long-hauler. Then in March of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to quit my job for over a year to get chemo and radiation. Then my car broke down and I had to get another car. It’s been tough but I’m a child of God and if I didn’t have him I’d never have made it.”

Like all the other Habitat for Humanity home recipients, Shepeard put in at least 250 hours of work alongside the other community volunteers at not just her house, but others as well.

“They also go through life-skill classes,” added Tuckness. “In most cases it takes about two years to complete our program.”

And the homes are not free.

Potential owners make house payments at zero-percent financing. And with material and labor costs higher these days, those community volunteers working for free are even more important in bringing down the labor bills.

“If we can keep the cost as low as we can that house payment will be much more affordable for the home owner,” Tuckness explained. “Even if it’s just $2,000-5,000 lower it’s a big difference. So when we have volunteers come in that offsets our labor costs and we don’t have to pass that on to the owner. We also have sponsors who give money to help us build upfront and that also helps offsets our costs. But the volunteer experience is just truly amazing.”

“I think it’s nice to put yourself in the perspective of others who are in need,” said Emily McGee, a volunteer from Missouri State University who worked on Shepeard’s home. “To be able to go in and contribute is rewarding and very enjoyable.”

“I saw name-after-name of people I didn’t even know who helped on this house,” Shepeard said as she choked up. “That put me into tears...many times.”

Habitat for Humanity hopes to complete five-to-six more houses in the coming fiscal year.

