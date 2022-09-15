Athletes of the Week: Nixa Softball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa softball is looking to repeat as district champs and make a run to the Final Four this season.

Those high expectations are within grasp for the Lady Eagles, who are led by a trio of seniors.

Nixa’s softball success truly takes a team effort.

“When playing softball, the first thing you need to think about is your team because you can’t do anything without them. Softball is not a one-player sport,” said senior Chloe Krans.

