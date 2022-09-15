Athletes of the Week: Nixa Softball

Athletes of the Week: Nixa Softball
Athletes of the Week: Nixa Softball(KY3)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa softball is looking to repeat as district champs and make a run to the Final Four this season.

Those high expectations are within grasp for the Lady Eagles, who are led by a trio of seniors.

Nixa’s softball success truly takes a team effort.

“When playing softball, the first thing you need to think about is your team because you can’t do anything without them. Softball is not a one-player sport,” said senior Chloe Krans.

See the full story here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, pauses as catcher Salvador Perez walks...
Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals
O-Zone: Nixa softball trio are the Athletes of the Week - clipped version
O-Zone: Nixa softball trio are the Athletes of the Week - clipped version
O-Zone: Springfield Tennis Invitational
O-Zone: Springfield Tennis Invitational
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and Adam Wainwright walk in from the bullpen after...
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews