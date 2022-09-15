Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center.

The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book, but the facility is also located on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway. Many people assumed it was named after the road. Staff says the name was also extended, and the change will be more convenient when searching for the organization in the future.

In addition to the humane society changing its name, the organization started its kennel campaign last fall to raise money for facility upgrades.

”We were able to purchase 12 new kennels for our dogs,” said Branson Humane Society director Jayme Tabuchi. “They are permanent kennels now. They’re not the ones that are pieced and parted together. They were built for our facility specifically.”

Tabuchi says the new kennels are sealed at the bottom, so there’s no cross-contamination, whereas before, the kennels were movable.

”Our wonderful kennel techs every morning would have to come in and physically pick the kennels up and drag them across the concrete floor in order to clean,” Tabuchi said.

”They’re glass in the front. We can lock them, so they don’t get out,” said Branson Humane Society operations coordinator Alicia Mason.

With the old kennels, staff would also have to duck in the door to keep the dogs at bay, giving them food and water or pulling out their used bowls. Now there are built-in swivel feeders.

”At the bottom, there’s a water bowl that just swings out both the water and food so you can fill it up and put it back in,” said Mason. “You don’t have to actually go in with them, so it’s really nice to do that.”

Tabuchi says they wanted to make the rest of the adoption center feel like it got an upgrade after installing the new kennels. She says there is new flooring and painting and the main office sits between the cats and dogs.

”The cats have their own space, the dogs have their own space,” she said. “We’ve separated them, so the noise level between them is not as much as it used to be to give them a little peace and quiet.”

The cats’ room is called “Kitty City” and has much larger cages for cats to climb, play and roam freely. Tabuchi encourages the community to come out and see the animals and upgrades; if you’re interested in volunteering, they welcome that too.

