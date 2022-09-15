McDonald’s, Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Food Harvest received a 40,000-pound donation of protein from McDonald’s and Tyson Foods to help children, families and seniors facing hunger across southwest Missouri.

Tyson Foods made their donation in honor of McDonald’s $15,000 donation to The Food Bank’s Hungerthon event this previous weekend. Tyson Foods, in partnership with McDonald’s, donated more than 40,000 pounds of chicken breast fillet fritters, which will help provide more than 33,000 meals through Ozarks Food Harvest’s network of 270 community and faith-based charities.

“Local McDonald’s owners, operators and their families across the greater Springfield area were excited to partner for the 13th year with Tyson supplying needed nourishment to Ozarks Food Harvest. We all hope that with this donation of just over 40,000 pounds of protein, and the Hungerthon monetary support, we can make a significant impact on our friends and neighbors facing food insecurity across the Ozarks.” said Ryan Blumenstock, McDonald’s local owner/operator.

Protein-rich foods are one of the most-requested items from Ozarks Food Harvest’s network of community and faith-based charities. In Ozarks Food Harvest’s service area, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger.

“We’re so grateful for this generous donation of protein and funds,” said Bart Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest president/CEO. “McDonald’s and Tyson have helped so many children, families and seniors facing hunger over the years with their donations. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to help us achieve our goal of ending hunger in the Ozarks.”

McDonald’s support for this donation includes the following; Ryan and Rikki Blumenstock, Chip and Teresa McGeehan, Phil and Jane Ann Stoker, Rex and Sheila McMillan, Andy and Jennifer Ruprect alongside Tyson partners, including Reese Bailey and the McDonald’s Tyson team. McDonald’s and Tyson Foods have supported Ozarks Food Harvest since 2008. McDonald’s has hosted multiple fundraisers to help provide more than 340,000 meals, and Tyson has donated more than 526,000 pounds of chicken.

