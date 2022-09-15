Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday

Lawmakers in Missouri will discuss sports gambling on Monday.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday.

House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has tweeted multiple times since legalized sports betting came to Kansas urging for government officials to support legalized sports wagering in Missouri.

“I get these messages more than you’d think,” Lucas tweeted along with a screenshot of a text from someone telling him “I had to drive to Kansas and place that bet in the parking lot of a Walmart. So dumb.”

The scheduled discussion of the law in Missouri comes after GeoComply said its data registered more than 100,000 attempts to bet from within Missouri.

Kansas became the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting when wagering in the Sunflower State opened Sept. 1. Five states, including Nebraska, have legalized sports betting but have not yet made it operational.

Despite sports wagering not being legal in Missouri yet, the Kansas City Chiefs have already partnered with BetMGM, and signage will be prevalent at Arrowhead Stadium in the near future.

