A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

A crash involving a motorcycle between Springfield and Willard
A crash involving a motorcycle between Springfield and Willard(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver tried to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123 when it was hit by the car that was going southbound.

The trooper didn’t tell us the extent of injuries to the motorcyclist.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme

Latest News

Caleb Self Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in
Springfield-Greene County Health Department hosts sensory inclusive vaccine clinic
With the addition of some high clouds today, temperatures may actually cool a degree or two in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today could be the coolest for a whlie
Steady temperatures, for now