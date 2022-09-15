A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver tried to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123 when it was hit by the car that was going southbound.

The trooper didn’t tell us the extent of injuries to the motorcyclist.

