Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars.

Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.

According to court records, Self pleaded not guilty, but the sheriff says he confessed to the crime Tuesday afternoon. Self was initially charged with armed criminal action and tampering with evidence nearly two years ago.

He is scheduled to be in front of a Benton County judge next Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

