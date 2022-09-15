Suspect in death investigation in Benton County, Mo., turns himself in

Caleb Self Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office
Caleb Self Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a death investigation in Benton County, Mo., is behind bars.

Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, Mo., turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Self is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Matthew Reyburn near Lincoln in 2019.

According to court records, Self pleaded not guilty, but the sheriff says he confessed to the crime Tuesday afternoon. Self was initially charged with armed criminal action and tampering with evidence nearly two years ago.

He is scheduled to be in front of a Benton County judge next Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme

Latest News

A crash involving a motorcycle between Springfield and Willard
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department hosts sensory inclusive vaccine clinic
With the addition of some high clouds today, temperatures may actually cool a degree or two in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today could be the coolest for a whlie
Steady temperatures, for now