The Place: Inaugural C-Art festival on Commercial Street debuts this weekend!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In conjunction with Commercial Club and CID (Community Improvement District), Commercial Street is very proud and excited to host the inaugural C-ART event. This significant, ongoing family-friendly community arts and music event will feature art exhibitions from twenty artists and music concerts at select locations throughout Commercial Street. C-ART is free and open to the public.

The opening is Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1PM-4PM and will include an artist stroll, (curated art collections for view in Historic Commercial Street businesses), live music venues and performance art.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.