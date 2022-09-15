The Place: Inaugural C-Art festival on Commercial Street debuts this weekend!

By Michael Gibson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In conjunction with Commercial Club and CID (Community Improvement District), Commercial Street is very proud and excited to host the inaugural C-ART event. This significant, ongoing family-friendly community arts and music event will feature art exhibitions from twenty artists and music concerts at select locations throughout Commercial Street. C-ART is free and open to the public.

The opening is Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1PM-4PM and will include an artist stroll, (curated art collections for view in Historic Commercial Street businesses), live music venues and performance art.

