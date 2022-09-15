Springfield-Greene County Health Department hosts sensory inclusive vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vaccine clinic is happening Thursday, but this one is unique. The Springfield Greene County Health Department is hosting a sensory-inclusive vaccine clinic.

One in six individuals has a sensory processing need. A traditional vaccine clinic could be overwhelming for one of these individuals, making it difficult to get the care they need. Health leaders say that due to the increasing number of people diagnosed with a sensory need, these events must exist. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with Kulturecity to bring a sensory activation vehicle designed to bring relief to those with sensory needs.

“The Kulturecity sensory activation vehicle will be something that folks can go into and receive a sensory-friendly vaccination experience,” said Public Health Program Representative with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Whitney Mann.

Kulturecity is a nonprofit that serves those with disabilities. It provides a safe and quiet space to allow individuals to regulate their senses and return to their day.

“Individuals need a place where they can feel regulated, and so that they can tolerate vaccination to the best of their ability,” said Mann.

The vaccines will be given by trained medical professionals free of charge. The clinic will occur on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Westside Public Health Center at 660 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield.

