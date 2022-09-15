Taste of the Ozarks: Pad Thai Spaghetti squash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This spaghetti recipe is healthier yet tasty.

Pad Thai Spaghetti Squash

2 spaghetti squash cut in half and seeds removed

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp salt and pepper

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 cup Thai peanut sauce

½ cup chicken stock

1 cup shredded carrots

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Chopped green for garnish

Chopped peanuts for garnish

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush squash with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper and bake for 25 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven, and using a fork, pull squash from sides and shred. Using a sauté pan, drizzle one tbsp olive oil over medium heat, add chicken and carrots and sauté for two minutes. Add peanut saute and chicken stock and cook until the sauce begins to bubble. Remove from heat and add ¼ of chicken and sauce mixture to each half spaghetti squash. Toss to combine and garnish with green onions, cilantro, and chopped peanuts.

The recipe serves four.

