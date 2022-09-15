TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are working on a crash on I-44 in Springfield.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 near Glenstone. The crash has traffic backed up for at least four miles. We do not know how many vehicles are involved.

MoDOT expects to clear the crash around 7 p.m.

