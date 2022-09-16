9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place at Plaster Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of people will be climbing the stairs of Plaster Stadium Saturday to commemorate the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11.

After the airplanes struck the twin towers, firefighters climbed 110 stories to save others. The 9/11 memorial stair climb honors their memory by symbolically completing their journey. Once participants complete the climb, they will ring a bell and say the name of a hero that didn’t make it home.

“The impact is pretty immense, to be honest with you, the thought of going and giving everything for my community is part of the reason we signed up for the job,” said event coordinator and Battlefield Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jim Ludden. “To memorialize and give tribute to those that have actually done that, it hits really close to home this year.”

One part of this event is everyone who participates wears a badge that has the name and picture of a firefighter that made the ultimate sacrifice. Participants will make 2 laps up and down the stairs of Plaster Stadium. The stair climb is not a race or a contest of any kind but serves as a way to remember the fallen.

“It’s a pretty emotional and solemn climb for me,” said Ludden “I don’t talk much I just take those steps one at a time thinking about those things and, and thank the Lord that I’ve been blessed to have a good career and I haven’t had to personally deal with that.”

Many firefighters choose to do the climb in full gear to commemorate the events. While it’s been over 20 years since the attacks, for many firefighters, it still hits close to home.

“It’s still fresh, you relate it back to the experiences that you go through on a daily basis and your call to duty every single day, you never know what that call of duty might hold,” said Ludden. “To keep that fresh, and to keep the thought of family and friends who would be then left behind fresh, to be praying and thinking of the families of those who did give that ultimate sacrifice, to be praying for those families here in our community that have given that sacrifice. Those are the kinds of things that I think about when I climb.”

The registration cost is $35 and provides assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who died on September 11, 2001.

