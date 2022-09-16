Ambulance chassis shortages concerning for ambulance districts across the Ozarks

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A joint letter to the United States Secretary of Transportation by the American Ambulance Association and numerous other national partners highlights concerns over the availability of ambulance chassis and its availability impact on the delivery of ambulances nationwide.

EMS teams across the Ozarks explain how this supply issue affects them locally.

The Taney County Ambulance District’s public information officer Johnathan Tudor says right now. The department has 12 trucks in its fleet that are operational. The problem is the availability of any backups or replacements. Before the pandemic, lead times for new ambulances ranged from 90-120 days.

”If we ordered a truck today, it would be at least 24 months to get it, and that’s if they could find a chassis for it,” said Tudor.

Tudor says since the pandemic, call volume and transport distances have also continued to increase. He says this increases the need to replace trucks even more.

”Our goal is to replace the chassis on our truck every 200,000 miles,” Tudor said. “That’s what we consider to be the useful life. That’s also what the warranty is on them.”

The department has updated that number and is now pushing its trucks to 300,000 miles before replacement. Because of delays, TCAD is also looking at ways to extend the life of its ambulances by increasing the frequency of preventative maintenance.

”We’re replacing parts we’ve never had to replace before,” said Tudor. “This does drive up costs. It makes it more expensive to do preventative maintenance and more expensive to just maintain the trucks.”

Mercy EMS Director Bob Patterson says they’re experiencing the same issue in getting new ambulances or chassis for their remount programs.

“We’re hoping some things will start coming forward,” Patterson said. “We did pick up a new ambulance last week from one of our contracted ambulance district partners. We’ve got a remount that will be done in about a week or so.”

Patterson says all of that will help, but they’ve been waiting on those for over a year.

”It is definitely causing some challenges,” he said. “We’re doing maintenance we wouldn’t even typically think about doing just to keep those vehicles on the road.“

”We’re gonna start needing help,” said Tudor. “It’s going to become more and more of an issue the longer it goes on, and it’s not a short-term fix.”

Both agencies and national partners hope this letter will encourage the Department of Transportation to step in and motivate manufacturers to prioritize the production of ambulance chassis.

