Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference.

On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”

“This would interfere with Arkansas law, it would interfere with common sense, and it would interfere with local control,” he said. “Specifically, it would impact our ability to prohibit biological males from competing in girls’ sports.”

In March of 2021, Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 354, the Arkansas “Fairness in Women’s Sports” law, which prohibits trans women from competing in girls athletics. He also made comments about other proposed guidelines on Thursday.

“I don’t believe it is discrimination if you’re telling a biological male, who may one day wake up and identify as a female, that they have to go to a bathroom that’s based on their birth sex,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

At least one local government has followed suit. On September 6, the Newton County Quorum Court unanimously voted to approve an ordinance opposing any changes to federal Title IX regulations.

“An individual or anybody that messes with God’s creation is going to pay down the road,” said Arlis Jones, Newton Co. 8th District JP. “It’s not meant for boys to go in girls’ bathrooms. It’s not meant for boys to play in girls’ sports because girls (are) at an unfair advantage against a male competitor.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge noted that if the U.S. Department of Education moves forward with proposed Title XI regulations, a lawsuit would likely be filed to keep those regulations from going into effect.

