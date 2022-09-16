Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a babysitter has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Makallie Durham is facing charges that include capital murder and felony child abuse.

WMC reports deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and an injured 11-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said both children were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the boy died, and the girl remained hospitalized.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Durham.

Deputies said Durham also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the details of what led up to the child’s death that evening.

