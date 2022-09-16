Businesses and walkers alike are excited for MoDOT’s upcoming Glenstone Avenue pedestrian safety project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for new safety precautions for pedestrians is coming in 2023 across much of Glenstone Avenue.

MoDOT officials said for Glenstone Avenue, expect new traffic patterns, stop signs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and more on roughly eight miles of roadway.

Kristi Bachman with MoDOT said they are excited about the future project.

“We budgeted $12.4 million for the corridor, and that includes resurfacing the pavement, all the sidewalk work,” said Bachman.

Bachman said this is a two-year project and has already been through some delays.

Sharon Gullect, a pedestrian, said her husband was hit by a car when walking nearby, so this couldn’t come sooner.

“We know they’re working on it,” said Gullect. “We’re really excited to see those come. "

Bachman said the sidewalks along Glenstone Avenue would be ADA compliant, if not already, starting from St. Louis Street down to Sunset St.

“All of the gaps in that area will be filled,” said Bachaman

MoDOT officials said new traffic patterns and walkways would increase flow, which can be good for businesses such as Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket, right off Glenstone Avenue.

The administrator for the Supermarket, Valerie Lomeli, said this would help their customers.

“There’s a lot of people that walk around here,” said Lomelu. “Even a lot of customers come on their bikes.”

Lomeli said she noticed many drivers were on their phones and speeding, and Bachman says pedestrian and driver safety goes hand in hand.

“Pay attention when we’re driving a vehicle,” said Bachman. “Be aware that there are pedestrians out there. When we’re pedestrians, be aware that a driver might not be paying attention.”

Gullect and Lomeli hope the changes will increase safe foot traffic and driving.

“They can come to the store and be like, sure, I don’t think anything will happen to me, I don’t think I’ll get hit,” said Lomeli

“I hope it makes it safer,” said Gullect.

Bachman said they will also eliminate turning left from some side roads for visibility reasons and hopefully have the project done by the winter of 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.