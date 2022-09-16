CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company

Greene County detectives are looking for a white Ford F250 with a silver toolbox.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

August 20, 2022 4500 block of S. Farm Road 223
August 20, 2022 4500 block of S. Farm Road 223(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft from a Rogersville business. Security cameras captured a man stealing a truck from a construction company. The property is located in the 4500 block of south Farm Road 223, just north of Highway 60 near S & H Farm Supply.

The crime happened on August 20. Security video shows a man walk onto the property with some kind of tool in his hand. Investigators describe the man as possibly in his 40′s or 50′s, heavily tattooed, with salt and pepper hair.

He drove off in a 2016 white Ford F250 with a silver toolbox in the back. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
Carrie Leigh Long/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson runs an interception back for a touchdown during...
Chiefs rally past Chargers in early AFC West showdown
Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey scores on an RBI single by Michael A. Taylor during the...
Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals for series sweep
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild, left, is tagged out at home plate by St. Louis Cardinals...
Reds snap six-game losing streak, beat Cardinals
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company