CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

August 20, 2022 4500 block of S. Farm Road 223 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft from a Rogersville business. Security cameras captured a man stealing a truck from a construction company. The property is located in the 4500 block of south Farm Road 223, just north of Highway 60 near S & H Farm Supply.

The crime happened on August 20. Security video shows a man walk onto the property with some kind of tool in his hand. Investigators describe the man as possibly in his 40′s or 50′s, heavily tattooed, with salt and pepper hair.

He drove off in a 2016 white Ford F250 with a silver toolbox in the back. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

