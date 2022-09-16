A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation.

Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and Sparta. They had to haul water from as far as three miles away because the house was in a rural area.

“Water comes from a significant distance away so it could take a tanker 15, 20, or more minutes to dump water, turn around, re-fill and get back to the scene,” said Captain Burt Roberts with the Ozark Fire Protection District.

One person inside heard the smoke alarms and ran from the burning house.

