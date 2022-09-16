FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat making another return!

Good Friday afternoon to you all! We finally made it to another weekend with Mother Nature giving us quite a mild (even a bit of a chilly) start across the Ozarks. While some areas south and east of Springfield dropped back into the middle to upper 50s this morning, most areas started out in the lower 60s this morning.

Thanks to quiet skies and a light breeze, many were off to a mild (even a bit chilly) start for our Friday morning. (KY3)

Even with warming temperatures continuing across the area, we are watching a quick system pass us nearby. You won’t find it at the surface, though. Upstairs, a quick upper-level wave is passing by the region. It hasn’t done anything to our weather so far today. It kept the majority of the clouds and any rain chances across the Kansas/Missouri state line.

A quick upper-level wave is passing near the Ozarks as we get this weekend started. (KY3)

As that upper-level wave continues to move eastward, it will bring some high clouds for parts of the northern Ozarks this afternoon and early evening. For a couple of spots north and west of the Lake of the Ozarks, there’s a slim chance a few showers could try to sneak through. Given how it has to overcome some pockets of dry air aloft, that will limit anything to a few sprinkles or a few light showers. Even with that in the forecast, we’re still looking at quiet skies for much of area this afternoon and for the evening ahead.

While the vast majority of the Ozarks will stay dry for the rest of the day and evening, we can't rule out a few random showers northwest of the Lake of the Ozarks. (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, many of us are still set to top out in the middle 80s for highs this afternoon.

We'll stay warm for our Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. (KY3)

This evening, temperatures will start out in the upper 70s just before sunset with the numbers dipping into the upper 60s by 11 o’clock tonight. After morning lows in the lower to middle 60s, we’ll continue our warming trend for Saturday. Under mostly sunny skies, plan on highs pushing back into the middle to upper 80s across the Ozarks.

We'll have much of the same temperatures for Saturday as highs push back into the middle and upper 80s. (KY3)

With quiet skies continuing for Sunday and a south breeze continuing to pump in more warmer air, we’ll have temperatures go from morning lows in the upper 60s to highs back near 90°.

With mostly sunny skies and a south breeze still in place for Sunday, highs will push back near 90° on Sunday. (KY3)

We’ll see the 90s return on Sunday and hold through much of the week as a returning upper-level high takes hold over the Southern Plains. Even though the upper high won’t be centered right over the Ozarks, this is a setup that will keep us dry with very little in the way of additional rain chances on the way.

A returning upper-level ridge for next week means we'll keep dry weather around as summer temperatures pay us another visit. (KY3)

On top of that, this is a setup that will certainly keep temperatures hot and above normal through next week. By Monday of next week, we should see normal highs drop back near 80°. We have a forecast high of 93° for Springfield and middle 90s holding on through Wednesday. While we’ll be a couple degrees shy of the record of 97° on Tuesday, we should break Wednesday’s high of 93° set back in 2017. While the latest indications do show the heat easing back by the end of next week, it will still be hot around here with highs back near 90° for Thursday and Friday.

With summer heat returning, that will push highs in the middle 90s for the middle of next week. Those are numbers that could come close to or break record highs next Tuesday and Wednesday. (KY3)

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.