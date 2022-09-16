Laclede County man is accused of burning a boy, pepper-spraying two girls

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County man has been charged with one count of first-degree -assault, abuse and neglect of a child, and two counts of child abuse.

Timothy Easton, 50, is accused of burning a 13-year-old boy and pepper spraying two other children.

On August 24, investigators received information from the Division of Children’s Services that the boy had been admitted to a St. Louis hospital with burns over 10-19% of his body. According to medical records, the child had suffered second to third-degree burns to his chest and thigh area. The wounds were approximately two weeks old. The investigation found Easton had refused to allow the child’s mother to take the child to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office investigator found that Easton had burned the child by placing him in a “ring of fire” outside his home on Ostrich Drive south of Lebanon.

After starting the fire with gasoline, Easton told the boy to get out of the “ring.” Easton then kicked the gas at the child and took a lighter, “making sparks,” which caused the child’s shirt to catch fire.

Easton is the stepfather of the boy. He is the biological father of the 16-year-old girl and the stepfather of the 12-year-old girl.

“During the course of the investigation, there is evidence to indicate the mother and the children were subject to ongoing physical and verbal threats from the suspect. We believe, based on the information gathered, that the mother was kept from getting the child proper care,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

Laclede County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Easton on Thursday. He is in jail with no bond.

