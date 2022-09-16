Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison

(WCAX)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They said it happened when three workers were on their way back to the prison from a lunch break. The workers began to feel light-headed, the spokesperson said, which prompted another worker to come and help them. The fourth worker then began to feel the same symptoms as the other three, and all of them ended up in the hospital.

The workers are currently in stable condition but remain at the hospital. The Eureka Fire Department responded to the incident. Officials are actively trying to figure out what the four people were exposed to and where they were exposed to it. News 4 will update this article when more information becomes available.

The Eureka Fire Department said there is no hazard to the public in the area.

The Missouri Eastern Correctional Center is in Pacific, Missouri, just within the limits of western St. Louis County.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
Laclede County man is accused of burning a boy, pepper-spraying two girls
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

Latest News

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is looking to bounce back Saturday following a 40-12 loss...
Missouri looking to bounce back against Abilene Christian
Higher humidity Sunday
Warming trend the next few days
A ridge will suppress rain chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm end to summer
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield