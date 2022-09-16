Ozarks Life: Kayden’s first pitch

Dustin Rhoades created the WHAC to help his son Kayden play catch
By Chad Plein
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - This past week, an All-Star came to Ozark.

Representing the Sioux City, Iowa, Miracle League, Kayden had a ceremonial first pitch before a Grip N Rip game.

Born with hydranencephaly, Kayden is limited in what he can physically do. So his dad, Dustin Rhoades, went to the drawing board.

Ability Tech is Dustin’s Small Business. The former Marine invented this device called the WHAC.

It stands for Wanna Have a Catch. It was inspired after Kayden’s Miracle League director read a book called A Year of Playing Catch. It was written by Springfield author, Ethan Bryan.

It, along with his other invention the Switch Hitter, helps kids with disabilities play baseball.

