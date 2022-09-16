Ozarks Life: Kayden’s first pitch

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - This past week, an All-Star came to Ozark.

Representing the Sioux City, Iowa, Miracle League, Kayden had a ceremonial first pitch before a Grip N Rip game.

Born with hydranencephaly, Kayden is limited in what he can physically do. So his dad, Dustin Rhoades, went to the drawing board.

Ability Tech is Dustin’s Small Business. The former Marine invented this device called the WHAC.

It stands for Wanna Have a Catch. It was inspired after Kayden’s Miracle League director read a book called A Year of Playing Catch. It was written by Springfield author, Ethan Bryan.

It, along with his other invention the Switch Hitter, helps kids with disabilities play baseball.

Click here to learn more about Ability Tech and the Ability Tech Foundation.

If you’d like to order a copy of Ethan Bryan’s book, A Year of Playing Catch, click here.

