Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. They believe it was an isolated incident.

Police know the identity of the victim but have not released it.

