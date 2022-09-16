Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Investigators say they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. They believe it was an isolated incident.
Police know the identity of the victim but have not released it.
