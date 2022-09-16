Police investigate deadly shooting in Springfield

Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. They believe it was an isolated incident.

Police know the identity of the victim but have not released it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks.
Watch out! Copperhead activity is rising in the Ozarks
The Bonsai Guy closes doors after repeated thefts
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
Rebecca Ruud/Greene County Courtroom
Judge sentences Rebecca Ruud for abandoning her daughter’s corpse in Ozark County
A crash involving a motorcycle between Springfield and Willard
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay greets fans after an NFL football game against the Los...
Chiefs defense complementing offense during 2-0 start
Laclede County man is accused of burning a boy, pepper-spraying two girls
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place at Plaster Stadium
Petrino talks Arkansas game
No. 10 Arkansas to face Petrino, upset-minded Missouri State