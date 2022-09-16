Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man from Nixa was killed in a crash on I-44 Thursday afternoon.

Michael Brandon Smith, 30, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his pickup truck while changing lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Kansas Expressway around 4:30. Smith was killed in the crash. The semi-driver wasn’t hurt.

The wreck backed up traffic for miles on both I-44 and Highway 13 at the height of rush hour.

This was the 19th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.

