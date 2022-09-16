U.S. Secretary of Education names Nixa High School National Blue Ribbon School

Courtesy: Nixa High School
Courtesy: Nixa High School(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Nixa High School as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School based on its overall academic excellence. 

The school had been previously named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2013. The National Blue Ribbon Schools award honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students perform at very high levels or where significant improvements are being made in students’ levels of achievement. It has been referred to as the “Oscar” of school awards and is the highest honor in the nation a school can receive. This recognition means Nixa High School is among Missouri’s, and the nation’s, highest performing schools.

Nixa High School will have an event in the coming weeks to celebrate this achievement.  

Dr. Gearl Loden, superintendent stated, “Our high school consistently shows it is a place where our students are given a high quality education that is one of the top in the state and nation.  This achievement represents not only the work of Nixa High School, but also the entire school district as all of our teachers and staff prepare our students for their success at Nixa High School.  The foundation that is laid by all of our schools means our students are set up for academic excellence at the high school.”

