BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake.

“Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk for accidents.

”We ask all of our drivers, whether you’re in a car or a truck, or a bus, or if you’re on a motorcycle, just to be extra cautious. There’s folks out there that don’t know where they were, they aren’t necessarily and we need to keep that in mind,” said Sgt. Hines.

In 2021 Missouri saw 159 accidents involving motorcycles.

”That’s exactly 159 too many, and so we want to try to avoid that. We want to prevent that. So what we do is we make sure we’ve got extra coverage on. We’ve got deputies working overtime to make sure we have enough folks out on the road just to keep people slowed down,” said Sgt. Hines.

If you’re coming to the strip, expect delays. Police have blocked off the area so motorcycles can park. Everyone else is being detoured around the strip.

