FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat holds for the next couple days

Good Sunday evening to you all! While the vast majority of the Ozarks stayed dry to wrap up the weekend, we did see some isolated showers and thunderstorms work across a few areas in the northern Ozarks late this morning and early this afternoon. The only thing the rain and storms left behind in the far northern Ozarks were rain amounts under a quarter of an inch. A couple spots around Cole Camp and Warsaw, though, saw some locally heavier pockets of rain over an inch before they dried out this afternoon. Those minor rain chances came in because of a passing upper-level wave to our north. Over the next few days, our weather setup will be controlled by another upper-level ridge centered over Texas.

The upper-level ridge centered over Texas has built back into the Ozarks. This will keep us hot and dry for a few more days. (KY3)

We’ll get a little reprieve from the heat this evening and for Monday morning as lows drop back into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. This setup, though, will quickly push temperatures back near 90° by the noon hour and highs into the lower to middle 90s for Monday afternoon. If you’re spending the day around the Springfield area, plan on highs around 94°.

After a mild start, highs will quickly climb into the lower to middle 90s for our Monday afternoon. (KY3)

After another mild start for Tuesday with lows in the lower 70s, I’m expecting our hottest temperatures this week to show up for Tuesday afternoon. I’m expecting Springfield’s high (as well as much of the area) to top out around 95°. That would stop just shy of the record high of 97° set back in 1954. For Wednesday, though, the same setup will push highs back around 94°. Should that forecast high hold, that will break the record high of 93° we set just 5 years ago. After Wednesday, look at the drop in high temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

After flirting with record highs, we'll head right into fall-like air as we kick off fall on Thursday (KY3)

That drop in temperatures will come as our cold front from the Pacific Northwest starts to push in late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. On top of that, additional moisture coming in behind the front will finally let chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms come in late Wednesday night and in periods for our Thursday.

An incoming cold front from the northwest will start to bring in milder air for Thursday. Plus, it will bring some rain and thunderstorm chances late Wednesday evening and in periods on Thursday. (KY3)

Behind that front and those rain chances, we’ll have quiet start to the coming weekend with partly sunny skies for Friday. While I can’t rule out a possible stray shower in some of our northern counties, a lot of us will stay warm with highs around 80° and dry weather for high school football and other outdoor activities Friday evening.

Early indications still show Friday staying dry. That still looks promising for outdoor plans and area football games for the evening. (KY3)

For Saturday and Sunday, another system will approach and keep chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Ozarks.

Another system coming our way for this Saturday and next Sunday will bring additional rain and thunderstorm chances our way across parts of the area. (KY3)

As for how much rain could be on the way with these returning rain chances, the amounts look to stay at half an inch for less across much of the area. What’s encouraging is that the latest look at things show more moisture coming in. That could lead to some parts of the Ozarks pushing rain totals over half an inch to almost an inch by next Sunday evening.

With rain chances from a front Thursday & another system by next weekend, accumulating rainfall is looking more likely. (KY3)

Looking at temperatures next weekend, we’ll briefly bounce back into the middle 80s for Saturday before we dip back into the lower 80s for Sunday. Early next week is looking nice with mostly sunny skies for that Monday through Wednesday. Morning lows by then will drop back into the upper 50s with nice afternoon highs back around 80°.

