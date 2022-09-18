FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat returns early next week

Good Saturday evening to you all! As advertised, we had quite a warm day across the Ozarks with highs right back into the middle to upper 80s after a mild start this morning. Looking forward, we’re actually keeping an eye on an upper-level wave that will pass nearby through the night and into early Sunday morning.

We're watching a quick upper-level wave pass close to the Ozarks as we work through our Saturday evening and into our early Sunday morning. (KY3)

The upper-level wave will keep the better chances for showers and thunderstorms (even some severe weather) across northern & northeastern Kansas and into northern Missouri through the night ahead. That being said, we can’t rule out the slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to try and make a run for a few of our northern counties. While that possibility is there, they won’t get fair as they will fall apart as they run into our more drier and stable air mass. Still, this is something we’ll watch closely.

With an upper-level wave passing to our north, it'll still pass nearby. That could bring a slight chance for a few showers or t-storms to a few of our far northern counties overnight. (KY3)

Once that small window of opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms closes by sunrise, the rest of our Sunday is looking quiet under mostly sunny skies.

A lot of the Ozarks will wrap up the weekend on a mostly sunny note. (KY3)

While the skies will look nice to wrap up the weekend, the southerly breeze will continue to pump in warmer air. That will make temperatures go from morning lows in the upper 60s to Sunday afternoon highs back in the lower 90s across the area.

With quiet skies for the vast majority of our Sunday and a southerly breeze, we'll go from a mild start to highs back in the lower 90s for the afternoon. (KY3)

Monday looks like a repeat of our Sunday. With quiet skies from start to finish as an upper-level ridge builds back in, we’ll go from morning lows near 70° to highs pushing back into the lower to middle 90s.

Upper-levels will keep us hot for Monday as a new work and school week will get underway. (KY3)

Speaking of the upper-level ridge, the center of it will be out across western Texas through early next week. Even with that being the case, this will keep us hot and dry through the middle of next week.

The upper-level high to our south is the culprit for our dry start for next week and a potential run close to record highs. (KY3)

In fact, this setup will still force temperatures to come close to record highs by Tuesday and Wednesday. With the forecast high for Tuesday at 95°, that will come just shy of the record of 97° set back in 1954. Wednesday’s high of 93° will at least tie the record set back in 2017. Once we get past our hot Wednesday, though, look at the drop in temperatures at the end of the week.

The upper-levels will push highs close to record for Tuesday and Wednesday before they start to go back down by Thursday. (KY3)

Indications show the upper-level ridge will break down enough to allow the upper-levels to send a cold front our way for Thursday. That will encourage temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 80s for highs on Thursday.

With the ridge scooting off to our southwest by Thursday, a system will come in with rain chances and a drop in temperatures for us. (KY3)

Not only that, the front will try to bring in the chance for scattered showers and some thunderstorms late Wednesday night and into Thursday from north to south.

A cold front wants to sweep through with some rain chances for Thursday. (KY3)

Once that front passes, we’ll keep dry and warm for our Friday with highs in the middle 80s once again. So far, any outdoor plans for Friday and all the football games coming up for Friday evening still look okay. However, another system from the west will come in through next weekend with additional rain chances for next Saturday and that following Sunday.

With the ridge staying to our southwest, we'll watch for another system with additional rain chances for next weekend. (KY3)

While plenty could change in that part of the extended forecast over the next several days, indications show highs going from the upper 80s next Saturday into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the early part of the following week. My fingers are crossed that this is the true sign of fall air ready to take hold as we wrap up September.

