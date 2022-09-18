Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large.

Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acre Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle for more than 20 miles until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.

Deputies say the driver crashed into a ditch at Kearney and West Bypass intersection. When deputies approached the vehicle, they found it empty. K9s were called in after a lengthy search in the area around Kearney, West Bypass, and I-44, even searching a nearby hotel, but were unable to locate the suspects.

Officials say the second incident happened downtown at 1 a.m., September 17, when a deputy saw three vehicles speeding. They then say the deputy isolated one vehicle, saw it had a stolen license plate, and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled, and the deputy didn’t give chase.

Deputies say they were able to catch up to it after the suspect crashed into a utility pole at Walnut and Fort. Officials say they found one person in the passenger seat who was cleared for injuries and called in a K9 to try to find the driver. After a search, officials say they were unable to apprehend the suspect.

You are encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on these incidents.

