Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. According to court documents, Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood.

Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.

After Khori was found, Straughter told Little he didn’t want police to know he had a gun or that the boy used it to shoot himself. Then Straughter fled and left Little at home with Khori.

The boy died as police rushed him to the hospital while being held by his grandfather.

“I kept telling him to breathe, and he would take a breath,” the boy’s grandfather, Lee Little, said to the Post-Dispatch. “I said, ‘Khori, if you hear me, hug me.’ He wrapped his arm around me and he took a breath — and he never took another one.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
Courtesy: MoDOT
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
The annual fest draws thousands to the lake.
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Missouri Wind and Solar Solar Scaling
Missouri Wind and Solar Solar Scaling
9 ROUND KICKBOXING DAILY DEAL
SPONSORED: 9 Round Kick Boxing Daily Deal
9 ROUND KICKBOXING DAILY DEAL
9 ROUND KICKBOXING DAILY DEAL
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large