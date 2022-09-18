No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.

Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat. Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony for the March 2020 incident.

The 51-year-old Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he never intended to make a threat and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor to avoid many more months in jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
Laclede County man is accused of burning a boy, pepper-spraying two girls

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Singer shuts down Red Sox, Royals beat Boston
O-Zone: Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27
Arkansas battled Missouri State in Fayetteville on September 17, 2022.
No. 10 Arkansas survives scare from Petrino, Missouri State
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, left, catches a 79-yard pass for a touchdown as Abilene...
Missouri defeats Abilene Christian in warmup for SEC play