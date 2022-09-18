Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho.

The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.

Durison was being held in the Newton County Jail on a fugitive hold out of Louisiana. Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see him.

