SPONSORED: 9 Round Kick Boxing Daily Deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Joining a new gym can be intimidating. For those of you who want to get fit but aren’t sure if you’ll like 9 Round Kickboxing’s routine, we’re giving you a chance to try it out at a great price. Go to Ozarksdeals.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.