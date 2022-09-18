SPONSORED: Missouri Wind and Solar-Solar Scaling
Most solar systems are the same no matter the size. The experts at Missouri Wind and Solar explain solar scaling.
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Solar systems are almost always the same no matter how big or small they are. The experts at Missouri Wind and Solar explain solar scaling while showing us how to make a solar generator. For more information, go to windandsolar.com.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.