1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Officers responded to an area near Lyon and Main around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
The annual fest draws thousands to the lake.
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after hitting two cars in Springfield on Sunday night.
Police arrest suspected drunk driver after collision in Springfield
Aurora & Marionville Police chief says squatters have become a problem.
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns