Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412.
Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas.
