Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412.

Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

