The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter.

Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7. The pickup driver crossed the highway’s centerline as Dust attempted to make a left-hand turn. The pickup crashed into Dust’s SUV, causing the SUV to flip several times.

Dust was killed in the crash. Her four-year-old daughter died three days later in a hospital in St. Louis. Dust’s husband was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the pickup driver also suffered severe injuries.

The patrol’s original report said that Dust had pulled into the path of the pickup as she attempted to turn onto U.S. 54.

