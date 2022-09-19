Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says

Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report used data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which researched such deaths in 36 states between 2017 to 2019.

The leading underlying causes are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection.

More than half of the deaths occurred a week to up to a year after pregnancy.

The CDC said the report highlights the need for healthcare professionals and the public to be more aware of pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Michael Ray Durison escapes from police custody in Newton County, Mo
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Courtesy: Queen of Clean
Queen of Clean: Removing suntan lotion from fabric
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say