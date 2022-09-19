NFL suspends Willie Gay 4 games for January criminal damage arrest, per report

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting linebacker Willie Gay will miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL announced Monday it has suspended Gay in reference to his January arrest where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park.

Charging documents stated Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It was classified as a domestic violence offense.

Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000. The Chiefs linebacker agreed to a pre-trial diversion hearing in June.

He will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster following the team’s Week 6 game matchup against Buffalo.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Deputies call in K-9s at Kearny and Kansas
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
Timothy Lemnel Steeley, 62, faces child abuse and sodomy charges.
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Latest News

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city.
City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr
Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield/Springfield Police Dept.
Prosecutor charges man on the run for deadly shooting in Springfield
Monett School District teacher faces sex crimes charges
City of Nixa, Mo. looking to fill 2 city council positions