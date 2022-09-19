Police arrest suspected drunk driver after collision in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after hitting two cars in Springfield on Sunday night.

Officers first responded to Springfield Centerfold in the 2800 block of West Sunshine. Officers say a driver left the area in a gray pickup. When they found the driver, he was heading south on Scenic. Officers say he hit two cars and finally stopped when he hit a guard rail right around the area by Nathanial Greene Park. A witness said they saw someone who looked very intoxicated, trying to back up to leave after it happened.

Police say the intoxicated driver injured himself at Centerfold when he realized he had locked his keys in his car and had to break his window to get them out.

LT. Steve Schwind says that because nobody at Centerfold wished to press charges on the suspect, he has only been arrested for intoxicated driving.

